Door-to-door survey begins

Health department officials on Sunday began door-to-door survey in Ariyalur district to identify people suffering from fever and cold.

Collector D. Rathna said that 36 teams had been formed to carry out the survey in all villages of the district. As many as 368 persons have been drafted for the survey. Each team would be headed by a doctor. On the spot testing would be carried out. If anyone was found with fever symptom, he or she would be asked to visit the Government Hospital.

She said that in Ariyalur town, the teams would visit all 16,704 houses in 18 wards and Ariyalur panchayat union.