Door-to-door survey begins

Health department officials on Sunday began door-to-door survey in Ariyalur district to identify people suffering from fever and cold.
Collector D. Rathna said that 36 teams had been formed to carry out the survey in all villages of the district. As many as 368 persons have been drafted for the survey. Each team would be headed by a doctor. On the spot testing would be carried out. If anyone was found with fever symptom, he or she would be asked to visit the Government Hospital.
She said that in Ariyalur town, the teams would visit all 16,704 houses in 18 wards and Ariyalur panchayat union.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.