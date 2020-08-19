Door-to-door surveillance launched in Pudukottai

With the rise in the number COVID-19 cases over the past few days in Pudukottai district, authorities on Wednesday launched intensive door-to-door surveillance in municipal limits to check for fever and influenza-like illness among residents.

Collector P. Uma Maheswari said the exercise would be carried out by about 70 health workers, including about 30 government nursing students who had volunteered for the task. Split into teams, they would cover about 1.80 lakh population in all 42 wards. The workers, who had been given training, would also sensitise residents on how to protect themselves against the novel corona virus and clarify doubts, if any. They would also be involved in primary and secondary contact tracing of positive persons.

The Collector also disclosed that a similar exercise was being conducted by over 600 personnel in all 13 panchayat unions across the district. Officers in the cadre of sub-collectors had been designated as nodal officers to oversee the surveillance carried out jointly by revenue, police, health and local body officials.

To a query, Ms. Maheswari said about 1,800 samples were being drawn everyday, up from an earlier average of 1,000, in the district and urged people to go for test immediately if they had any symptoms. Arrangements had been made to send the test results as text messages to the mobile numbers of the individuals.

Ms. Maheswari also disclosed that those who gave samples for tests could download the results from the website www.covidpdktmc.com by providing the SRF ID.