Door-to-door screening underway in Nagapattinam

A total of 945 government servants, including doctors, para-medical staff and anganwadi workers, are engaged in screening residents for COVID-19 symptoms in 12 containment zones in the district, Collector Praveen P. Nair said here on Saturday.

With the number of positive cases touching 40 as on Friday evening, the district administration has declared 12 places around the residences of positive patients as containment zones. The zones are located in Nagapattinam town, Kadampadi, Nagore, Thittacheri, Sirkazhi and Mayiladuthurai, besides Poravacherry, Thirukalacherry, Virkudi, Puthur (Sirkazhi taluk), Thirukadaiyur and Perunthottam. Essential commodities are being supplied to residents at their doorstep. They have been barred from venturing out, unless for emergencies, for 28 days.

At present, 50 doctors, 40 nurses, 133 health workers and 600 anganwadi employees, supported by 122 police personnel, are engaged in conducting door-to-door screening of residents in the zones for symptoms of COVID-19.

Of the 3,383 families, mostly comprising persons with travel history, placed under home quarantine, 2,744 have completed the 28-day self-isolation period. At present, 639 families are under home quarantine, Mr. Nair said.

Colour-coded passes for residents to venture out to purchase essential commodities on specified days in a week have been issued on experimental basis in Nagapattinam and Mayiladuthurai municipal areas.

So far, 886 blood samples have been lifted in the district, with 39 testing positive. One other person, who went for treatment at Tiruvarur Government Medical College Hospital, has also tested positive. While 238 samples have tested negative, results are awaited for the remaining 609.

Out of a total 4,70,844 families, 4,66,954 have received government relief of ₹1,000. The remaining will receive it in a day or two.

The helpline (18004250111) for persons with disabilities is also functioning effectively, with 107 out of 110 callers provided with assistance, he added.