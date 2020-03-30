Door delivery of ration goods on the cards

Volunteers from various citizen fora and non-governmental organisations will be roped in to work with the Public Distribution Shop staff to ensure smooth door delivery of ration goods in Thanjavur district, according to Collector M. Govinda Rao.

He told The Hindu that as a prelude to this exercise, ‘citizen service’ teams comprising volunteers from public and the PDS staff have been formed in Kumbakonam.

The team members, selected from the area covered by the PDS outlet, would act as a bridge between the public and the PDS system and other service providers for their day- to-day requirements such as grocery shops, milk vending outlets and pharmacy shops.

To begin with, people are requested to place their requirements with the ‘citizen service’ team members to get the goods delivered at their doorstep. Their contact numbers would be displayed prominently at important roads and the PDS outlet.

Stating that this service will be implemented in a phased manner in Kumbakonam municipality, the Collector said that if the public availed this service, frequent movement of people on roads and overcrowding at shops and other outlets could be prevented.