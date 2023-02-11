Don’t see economy growing next year: P. Chidambaram

February 11, 2023 05:16 pm | Updated 05:16 pm IST - THANJAVUR:

Senior Congress leader P. Chidambaram on Saturday said that he did not expect any growth in the Indian economy during the next financial year although Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman was optimistic about achieving 7% growth during the current financial year and a slightly lower percentage in the next financial year.

Decoding the Union Budget for 2023-24 at a gathering of industrialists, entrepreneurs, and management students, the former Union Finance Minister said that normally four factors -- domestic consumption, private investments, exports and governments’ capital expenditure -- drive the growth of an economy.

While domestic consumption had slumped, cash-rich Indian corporates were reluctant to make new investments for various reasons. The third factor was also not encouraging, he said, pointing to the trade deficit with countries such as China.

Stating that the present government was harping heavily on capital expenditure to drive the growth, he added that even in this aspect the government had not achieved what they had projected in the budget for the current financial year 2022-23.

As per the data furnished by the Union government, the country recorded a growth of 13.5 % in the first quarter of the current financial year and much lower percentages of 6.3 and 4.2 during the second and third quarters and likely to slip further to 4 % in the last quarter.

Hence, Mr. Chidambaram said, he did not perceive any growth in the economy during the next financial year as the Finance Minister, while drafting the Budget, had not taken into consideration the global recession caused due to the Ukraine war and the recession in the micro, small and medium industries sector, the largest employment generating sector, due to the COVID19 pandemic.

The meeting was convened by the Chamber of Commerce and Industries, Thanjavur, and was held on Gnanam School of Business premises.