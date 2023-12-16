Don’t pose with weapons on social media: police

December 16, 2023 06:16 pm | Updated 06:17 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Tiruchi district rural police have warned of strict action against those involved in posting photos and videos with weapons on social media platforms and cutting cakes using machetes.

According to the police, K. Mugesh Raj, 21, a native of Somarasampettai, had uploaded photos and videos with machetes and deadly weapons on his social media handle in a manner threatening the public. He was roaming the streets of Ettarai village near Somarasampettai with sharp weapons. Acting on a tip-off, the Somarasampettai police have arrested him.

The police invoked the provisions of the Indian Penal Code and Arms Act against him. The police have warned of strict action against those involved in posting photos and videos on social media platforms with weapons.

