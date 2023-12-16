GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Don’t pose with weapons on social media: police

December 16, 2023 06:16 pm | Updated 06:17 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Tiruchi district rural police have warned of strict action against those involved in posting photos and videos with weapons on social media platforms and cutting cakes using machetes.

According to the police, K. Mugesh Raj, 21, a native of Somarasampettai, had uploaded photos and videos with machetes and deadly weapons on his social media handle in a manner threatening the public. He was roaming the streets of Ettarai village near Somarasampettai with sharp weapons. Acting on a tip-off, the Somarasampettai police have arrested him.

The police invoked the provisions of the Indian Penal Code and Arms Act against him. The police have warned of strict action against those involved in posting photos and videos on social media platforms with weapons.

Related Topics

Tiruchi / crime

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.