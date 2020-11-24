Don’t panic: Collector

There is no cause for panic though the Meteorological Department has predicted heavy rainfall in Thanjavur district due to Nivar cyclone, Collector M. Govinda Rao said on Tuesday.

The remark came after an assessment of the precautionary measures put in place by to safeguard the people from the cyclonic fury.

Cyclone shelters and other buildings had been kept ready to accommodate displaced people and arrangements made in centres/shelters to provide food to them, he said.

Mr. Rao visited the low-lying areas in Pattukottai taluk and inspected the works carried out at the confluence of the Nasuvini and the Paattuvanachi in Thambikottai Vadakadu area. He directed officials to complete the work swiftly so as to ensure quick draining of flood waters into the sea.

He also inspected a cyclone shelter at Rajamadam and rescue centre set up at Panchayat Union School at Chokkanavur in Madukkur Panchayat Union area.

Meanwhile, District Monitoring Officer and Director of Horticulture Department N. Subbaiyan inspected flood control and prevention measures put in place by various departments in different parts of Thanjavur district.

Stating that rescue or grievance calls from public and farmers would be attended to immediately, he urged the people not to heed to rumours.