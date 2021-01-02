‘Don’t hesitate to help road accident victims’

TIRUVARUR

“The Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Act 2019 protect the Good Samaritans, who rush to help road accident victims from the unforeseen developments subsequent to the shifting of victims to hospitals.”

Disclosing this to the participants of an online media workshop organised by the Citizen Consumer and Civic Action Group (CAG) in collaboration with the Tamil Nadu Consumer Protection and Environmental Research Centre (TNCPERC), Tiruvarur, recently, senior researcher, CAG, Sumana Narayanan, pointed out that in recent years a Safe Systems Approach was being adopted all over the world to achieve road safety.

The SSA having ‘safe roads’, ‘safe vehicles’ and ‘safe people’ as prime components aims to reduce the death and injury in road accidents to zero.

Safe roads require the roads to be designed and built to reduce the impact of crashes on humans. Similarly, safe vehicles are those that absorb the crash impact and minimize the harm to people. Finally, safe people involve ensuring people are equipped with the knowledge and ability to drive properly, she said.

Stating that the government had initiated several steps to begin this process in India by amending the Motor Vehicles Act 1988 to make the road builders accountable, scientific investigation of crashes and by instituting the Road Accident Data Management System (RADMS), Ms. Sumana added that the MV (Amendment) Act, 2019 protects the Good Samaritans also.

As per the amendment, such people could not be held responsible for payment of hospital bills, their information need not be shared, they need not have to appear in court and could not be blamed if the victim dies later, she pointed out.

Claiming that in the past two years Tamil Nadu had made considerable improvement in road safety, the CAG senior researcher urged the people not to hesitate to help a road accident victim. The general secretary, TNCPERC, Tiruvarur, R.Ramesh, coordinated the online workshop.