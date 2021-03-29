Don’t give room to rumours on countermanding of election in Tiruchi West, says Collector

Checks by flying and static surveillance teams have been intensified and appropriate action will be taken on any seizure (of cash or kind), said Collector and District Election Officer S. Divyadarshini here on Monday.

“Don’t give room to rumours,” she quipped when asked about speculation over election being countermanded in Tiruchi West Assembly constituency in the wake of alleged distribution of cash to police personnel in some police stations in the constituency recently.

In a brief interaction with media persons after inspecting the process of uploading the list of candidates to electronic voting machines, Ms. Divyadarshini pointed out that investigation into the case had been transferred to CB-CID.

In response to a query, she said initial action in the case was taken by a joint team of police and election officials formed on receipt of information. Reports on the seizure of about ₹1 crore in unclaimed cash near Pettavaithalai check post were sent by the district administration to the Election Commission, which would take appropriate action.

The Collector said the process of uploading the names of the candidates in the EVMs had begun in all nine Assembly constituencies in the district.

Meet with bankers

The Collector, along with election observers, held a meeting with bankers in the district on monitoring suspicious money transactions.

She urged them to inform election authorities about RTGS and other transactions from one account to multiple ones. Besides, transactions above ₹1 lakh from the accounts of candidates and their dependants should be reported to authorities immediately,.