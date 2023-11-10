ADVERTISEMENT

Don’t carry firecrackers in trains: Tiruchi Railway Division’s plea to rail passengers

November 10, 2023 06:46 pm | Updated 06:46 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Divisional Railway Manager, Tiruchi, M. S. Anbalagan distributing awareness pamphlets to passengers at Tiruchi junction on Friday.  | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The Tiruchi Railway Division has appealed to rail passengers not to carry firecrackers in trains or on railway premises in connection with the Deepavali festival. 

If any passenger is seen carrying inflammable items, the co-passengers could inform the on-duty railway staff such as Travelling Ticket Examiners, coach attendants, station managers, guards, Railway Protection Force and the Government Railway Police personnel or convey the information through the toll free railway helpline number ‘139’ to save passengers from danger.

The Railway Protection Force, Tiruchi Division, has formed a special squad to keep a strict vigil and prevent transportation of firecrackers and inflammable items in view of the Deepavali celebrations to ensure safety of passengers. 

Divisional Railway Manager, Tiruchi, M.S. Anbalagan, along with senior divisional railway officials, distributed pamphlets to rail passengers on board the Vande Bharat Express train at Tiruchi junction on Friday and on the station premises to create awareness among passengers not to carry any inflammable items such as firecrackers, acid, petrol, kerosene, stove and gas cylinder in trains. 

In a press release issued here on Friday, the Tiruchi Division requested rail passengers to join hands with the railways in ensuring a safe Deepavali for all. 

