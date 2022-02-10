Don’t be complacent, Udhayanidhi’s tells DMK cadre

THANJAVUR

10 February 2022 18:19 IST

The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam Youth Wing Secretary and Chepauk MLA, Udhayanidhi Stalin, exhorted the party cadre not to remain complacent with the victory the DMK had achieved in the last Assembly elections but ensure that the party continued the run in the local bodies elections too.

Addressing a roadside campaign here on Thursday to solicit votes in favour of the DMK alliance candidates fielded in the urban civic body elections, the DMK Youth Wing Secretary said though it was great to garner 90 per cent of the total Legislative seats in Thanjavur district, the canvassers should not forget to enlighten the electorate about the achievements of the DMK government during the last eight months in order to retain their support, he said.

