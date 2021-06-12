Donor to CMPRF receives assistance

12 June 2021 19:47 IST

THANJAVUR

A visually impaired person who had responded to the call given by Chief Minister M.K.Stalin to donate funds to Chief Minister’s Public Relief Fund for taking up COVID-19 spreading prevention exercise received financial assistance of ₹ 50,000 on Saturday.

Ravichandran (52) of Aazhivaaikkal near Thanjavur town suffering from partial visual impairment had on June 9 donated ₹ 6,000 after selling his two calves.

Advertising

Advertising

Subsequently, Collector M.Govinda Rao released the money from the District Collector’s Public Relief Fund to Ravichandran to help him purchase milch animals as his family relies on monthly financial assistance of ₹ 1000 extended to him through the Social Security Scheme implemented by the State government.