22 December 2021 20:39 IST

TIRUVARUR

The Oil and Natural Gas Corporation has sponsored the installation of a surveillance camera system worth ₹ 3.50 lakh at Ammaiyappan panchayat. It sponsored construction of a vehicle shed at a cost of ₹ 4.5 lakhs in the Koradacheri Police Station premises and a high-mast lamp facility at Peruntharakudi village panchayat, says a press release.

