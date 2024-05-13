GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Domestic consumers faced with rising electricity bills

Published - May 13, 2024 06:39 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Ancy Donal Madonna

With the soaring temperature, residents in Tiruchi are forced to spend more on electricity bills due to the extended usage of air-conditioners in their households.

The high temperatures over the past few weeks pushed the residents to use air-conditioners and air-coolers. The result is bills that run into thousands of rupees for domestic consumers. Many say the bills are eating into a considerable portion of their monthly income.

In 2023, a new power tariff came into effect in the State. Under the revised tariff for domestic consumers using up to 500 units bi-monthly, charges are ₹4.50 per unit for 101-400 units, ₹6 per unit for 401-500 units, ₹8 per unit for 501-550 units. 

While most people expected an increase in their bills, they were taken aback when they discovered that their costs had nearly doubled compared to the previous summer. M. Jegan, who has an AC installed in his two-bedroom flat in KK Nagar, said: “Last May, we paid around ₹2,000 for electricity. However, this year, our bill amounted to ₹4,600, and the charges have doubled.”

Similarly, in the house of Thangavel, the electricity bill for April shot up to ₹3,650, an increase of at least ₹1,000, following the installation of an air-conditioner this year. “We are trying to cut down on usage of the AC now,” he said.

“As summers have become increasingly hotter, we are forced to keep the AC turned on during the afternoon and even at night. Frequent power outages and voltage fluctuations add to the woes,” said N. Jamaludeen, a civic activist.

According to Tangedco, the daily power demand for the city ranges from 75-80 megawatts (MW). However, with the increasing temperature the demand is over 100 MW.

