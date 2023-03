March 30, 2023 08:27 pm | Updated 08:27 pm IST - PUDUKOTTAI

A Bottlenose Dolphin was found washed ashore at coastal Muthukuda in Pudukottai district on Thursday. The marine mammal was spotted by villagers who alerted the Forest and Fisheries department.

A senior Forest official said the dolphin was about five to six feet in length. A boat was pressed into service and the dolphin was later released into the deep portion of the ses.