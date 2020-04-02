Dole reaches those residing in restricted areas

Distribution of ₹1,000 in cash as COVID-19 relief assistance distribution along with ration allotment to the smart cardholders commenced in Thanjavur district on Thursday with special teams distributing the assistance at the doorsteps of people residing in the restricted areas sealed for public movement at Kumbakonam.

Delivery of relief assistance at the doorsteps in six wards situated around the Madhappa Lane in Kumbakonam, from where a COVID-19 positive case had been reported, would be implemented in such a manner that 100 houses would be covered in each ward per day, according to official sources.

In other wards in Kumbakonam and as well as in other areas in the district, tokens have been issued to the smart cardholders so that they could draw their ration and avail the cash assistance in person at the date and time mentioned in the token.

In Tiruvarur district, elaborate arrangements have been made for the distribution of relief assistance through 723 PDS outlets as per the directions of the State government, sources said.

Pudukottai

The exercise of distribution of C0VID-19 cash dole and essential commodities free of cost to ration card holders commenced in the district on Thursday.

The district administration had issued tokens to the cardholders at their respective residence in the wake of COVID-19 and to check its spread.

Cash and essential commodities free of cost would be given at the respective shops within 15 days, an official release said.

Steps had been taken to distribute this to 100 persons in each shop. Official sources said personal distancing was ensured at the shops with markings made in front of the PDS outlets.

The district administration has appealed to the people to go to the respective shops at the timing mentioned in the tokens issued to them and ensure personal distancing.

Essential commodities and cash would be distributed through 1,022 ration shops to over 4.5 lakh card holders in the district, the release added.