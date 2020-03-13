Doha, Abu Dhabi flight launch put off

TIRUCHI

13 March 2020 22:32 IST

Air India Express has postponed the launch of services on the Tiruchi-Doha and Tiruchi-Abu Dhabi sectors in view of the COVID-19 virus scare.

The low cost carrier had announced that direct flights on the sectors would be launched from March 29 in its summer schedule. It has announced that flights to Abu Dhabi from Tiruchi would commence on May 15 but no date has been indicated on the launch of the Doha flights. The flights have been postponed. “The previously announced Tiruchi -Doha flights stand postponed till further advisories from the State of Qatar,” said a press release

The airline had announced that the Tiruchi-Abu Dhabi-Tiruchi service will be operated four times a week and the Tiruchi-Doha-Tiruchi flights thrice weekly. Passengers who have booked on Tiruchi -Abu Dhabi flights can now rebook on Tiruchi-Dubai or Tiruchi -Sharjah flights without any additional charges. Its daily non-stop services to Dubai, Sharjah and Singapore from Tiruchi will, however, continue.

It has announced that the daily flight between Tiruchi and New Delhi via Madurai will commence on March 29 as per original schedule. Madurai-New Delhi flights, which have been operating four days a week, will be extended up to Tiruchi and operated as a daily service.