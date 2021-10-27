Dog to be trained in detecting drugs

TIRUCHI

27 October 2021 20:46 IST

The Narcotic Intelligence Bureau-CID, Tiruchi, has been provided with a detective dog to detect narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances.

A 45-day-old male puppy belonging to the Labrador Retriever breed bought by the State Police for this purpose is being taken care of at the Detective Dog Squad of the City Police here.

Christened Bond, the puppy is being looked after with great care by two handlers in the rank of Head Constables at the Detective Dog Squad premises in K.K. Nagar here. The puppy was bought from Coonoor near Udhagamandalam and would be subjected to basic training once it is three-months old. The basic training would be on obedience and on basics such as ‘sit,’ ‘get up’ ‘roll’ and ‘speak’ by giving the necessary command to the dog, say sources.

Advertising

Advertising

This is for the first time that the Narcotic Intelligence Bureau -CID, Tiruchi, unit has been provided with a detective dog which is to be exclusively trained in detecting narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances. The main function of the Narcotic Intelligence Bureau -CID is to collect intelligence and take action against persons indulging in criminal activities such as manufacturing, consumption and trafficking of narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances.

Once the dog becomes six-months-old, it would be sent for comprehensive training in smelling various types of narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances at the Detective Dog Training Centre of the State Police functioning in Coimbatore. The comprehensive training would be conducted for six months.

After completion of training, the detective dog which would be one-year-old by then would be formally inducted into service for carrying out its assigned duty. The puppy is active and is presently being fed with a balanced diet at different time intervals as per the advice of the veterinarian.