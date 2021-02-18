Documents from DigiLocker to be accepted for passport applications

The Ministry of External Affairs has integrated the Passport Seva Project with the DigiLocker and started accepting e-documents stored in it.
Disclosing this in a press release, R. Anand, Passport Officer, Tiruchi, said that the digital locker was one of the key initiatives under the Digital India programme aimed at eliminating usage of physical documents.Sharing of e-documents with Passport Seva system has been enabled with a mechanism to verify the authenticity of the documents online, he said.
Applicants can share documents issued by government agencies from their DigLocker account to the Passport Seva System while filing passport applications. Digital documents or certificates issued by government departments of agencies integrated with DigiLocker can be shared.
Aadhaar card, driving licence, Electors Photo Identity Cards, PAN verification record, arms licence, birth certificate, caste certificate, ration card, pension certificate, insurance policy certificate-life, Standard X passing certificate, electricity bill and telephone bill can be shared with the Passport Seva system from DigiLocker, Mr. Anand said.
Applicants can make use of a 24 x7 helpline by dialing the toll free number 1800-258-1800 for general enquiry, application status, police verification status and tracking of applications. Enquiries can be made through telephone 0431-2707203 or 2707404 or sent by WhatsApp to 7598507203 or e-mail to: rpo.trichy@mea.gov.in
