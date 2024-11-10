 />
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Documentary on Srirangam’s processinal deity screened

Published - November 10, 2024 08:53 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Nahla Nainar
Bombay Kannan being felicitated by advocate Vignesh at the screening of the documentary Arangayanam at Rasika Ranjana Sabha in Tiruchi on Sunday. Writer J. Raman is at left.

Bombay Kannan being felicitated by advocate Vignesh at the screening of the documentary Arangayanam at Rasika Ranjana Sabha in Tiruchi on Sunday. Writer J. Raman is at left. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The 48-year journey of Sri Azhagiya Manavaalan, processional deity of Srirangam Sri Ranganathaswamy Temple, was showcased in the documentary Arangayanam, screened at the Rasika Ranjana Sabha on Sunday.

The screening was inaugurated at the sabha theatre with felicitations offered by J. Ramanan and Vrinda Ramanan, authors of the books Srirangam, Bhooloka Vaikuntam and Tirumala, Kaliyuga Vaikuntam, and P.K. Thiagarajan. The documentary, curated and narrated by Bombay Kannan, begins in the 14th century during the Delhi Sultanate invasions. It gives a detailed account of the people who safeguarded the deity, giving up their lives in the process. Mr. Kannan has used references from the scriptures, inscriptions on the temple walls, the Koil Ozhugu (a series of books that document the history of the Sri Ranganathaswamy Temple) and other historical documents to substantiate all the events and incidents. The documentary retraces 12 locations, where the deity was carried.

Vaishnavasri Krishnamachari’s detailed account of certain lesser-known truths, are a noteworthy supplement. Videography had been done by J. Ganesan.

Published - November 10, 2024 08:53 pm IST

Related Topics

Tiruchi / religion and belief / documentary films / religious books

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.