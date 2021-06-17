Doctors to hold protests

In the wake of several assault cases reported against doctors, the Indian Medical Association will hold a protest on Friday demanding a central law to protect them.

Doctors affiliated with IMA will wear black badges in solidarity, while continuing to provide all medical services at their hospitals.

Speaking to The Hindu, P. Ramakrishnan, State President, IMA-Tamil Nadu branch, said that while the Tamil Nadu government had a government order protecting doctors against violence, several other States were yet to enact such an order. “We are demanding national legislature. It is necessary that such an order be passed to ensure safety, especially in these trying times.”

The doctors also sought the government’s intervention in declaring hospitals as protected zones. “People who attempt to harm healthcare providers must be punished as non-bailable offenses,” he added.

The doctors said they would continue to put pressure on the government to provide protection, but would not let it affect the treatment of patients. “There are doctors in some parts of the country who have decided to shut their hospitals and clinics for some part of the day. However, we have decided to wear black badges and continue to work, especially in emergencies that need us,” Dr. Ramakrishnan said.