Doctors take out rally to condemn rape and murder of medico in Kolkata

Over 700 medical professionals in Tiruchi participated in a rally from M.G.R. Statue in Cantonment to the District Collectorate on Saturday in response to a protest called by the Indian Medical Association (IMA), condemning the rape and murder of a postgraduate medical student in Kolkata.

IMA national vice-president R. Gunasekaran, former national vice-president M.S. Ashraf, Tiruchi branch head G. Surendra Babu, secretary G. Mukesh Mohan, treasurer M. Thamilselvi and hundreds of doctors, students, and professors of K.A.P. Viswanatham Government Medical College participated in the rally on Saturday evening.

Earlier, private hospitals in the city cancelled outpatient department (OPD) services and elective surgeries, while continuing to offer emergency care from 6 a.m. as part of the IMA boycott.

“This is an issue that concerns not just the safety of doctors, but of women in public spaces. There has been a rise in violence against the medical fraternity in recent times. The authorities should do more to ensure the safety of medical professionals when they are carrying out their duty,” Dr. Mukesh Mohan told The Hindu.

The IMA had demanded an impartial committee to conduct an inquiry into the incident and punish the guilty.