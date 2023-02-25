Doctors save lives of seriously wounded bull tamers

February 25, 2023 07:00 pm | Updated 07:00 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Doctors at Apollo Hospital in Tiruchi recently saved the lives of two bull tamers who suffered grievous injuries during a jallikattu last month.

In the first case, a 26-year-old male who had been badly hurt during the jallikattu held at Suriyur, was admitted to the hospital on January 16. “The patient had an open wound over the right chest and rib fractures causing a flail segment with paradoxical breathing,” said an official statement.

The patient was resuscitated by an emergency team. Further tests revealed an 8 cm laceration in the right lower lobe with active air leak and bleeding. Besides, several ribs were fractured, with the fifth impinging on the lung.

Cardiothoracic surgeons Aravind Kalyanasundaram and Srikanth Bhumana operated on the patient to arrest the air leak and bleeding. The fractured ribs were fixed with plates and soft tissues were closed.

In the second case, a 34-year-old participant in a jallikattu in Pudukottai was admitted on January 17 with injury to his left chest. After resuscitation and further scanning of the patient’s chest and abdomen revealed left diaphragm injury with herniation, surgical gastroenterologist Vijhay Ganesun and his team performed an emergency laparotomy to close the gastric perforation and diaphragm.

“Traumatic diaphragmatic hernia is usually a missed injury that was evaluated, and treated by our team. The patient recovered from the operation and was discharged following review,” the statement said.