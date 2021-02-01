Doctors observe fast against ‘mixopathy’

01 February 2021 19:01 IST

TIRUCHI

Members of the Tiruchi Branch of the Indian Medical Association launched a 'relay fast' here on Monday demanding the roll back of a notification of the Central Council of Indian Medicine that allows postgraduate Ayurveda practitioners to perform surgeries.

The fast would continue up to February 14, and is a sign of protest against “mixopathy," the doctors said.

Advertising

Advertising

IMA-State President P. Ramakrishnan inaugurated the fast, in the presence of M. S. Ashraf former national vice president, IMA , R. Gunasekaran former State President, Kannammai Manoharan, president IMA - Tiruchi Branch.

The doctors would take turns in observing the fast. "Each day, one group of doctors would sit and undertake the fast from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. This is to raise awareness among the public about the ill-effects of ‘mixopathy’ and draw the attention of the government as well," Dr. Ashraf said.

According to the notification, Ayurveda practitioners would be “practically trained to acquaint with, as well as to independently perform” a list of 58 surgeries, including general surgery, orthopaedic, dental surgeries and ENT surgery. The IMA opposed the move, questioning their competence to do so.

Dr. Ashraf insisted that the protests were not against Ayurveda but against ‘mixopathy.’ "The government can instead set up Ayurvedic research centres across the country and assist in conducting research on medicines for various ailments. By creating this bridge, the authenticity of Ayurveda too, would be lost," he said.

Dr. Gunasekaran said that while the relay fast was undertaken by doctors of the Tiruchi-IMA on Monday, doctors attached to a private hospital would sit-in on Tuesday, and doctors from other branches, including Thanjavur, Thuraiyur and Lalgudi would follow suit.