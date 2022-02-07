Doctors launch support group for students

A group of 20 doctors assisted by six school teachers have launched, Tamilini Thunaivan, a WhatsApp group to offer guidance and counselling for students who have been selected for admission to MBBS course under the 7.5% special quota for government school students in the State.

“We have found that many children from Tamil medium find it hard to understand the Greek medical terminology in the first year; so our group members, many of whom have personally experienced this problem as students themselves, will be creating lesson modules and flow charts that will explain the concepts of the subjects in an easy format. We will have a separate syllabus for BDS students as well,” said Subhash Gandhi, assistant professor, Community Medicine, K.A.P.V. Medical College, who is coordinating the group’s work.

“In addition to curricular training, we will also shortlist deserving candidates for financial assistance,” Dr. Gandhi added. To contact Tamilini Thunaivan, email: tamilinithunaivan@gmail.com; Mob: 9894980802