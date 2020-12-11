Doctors in Tiruchi shut down OP services in protest against ‘mixopathy’

TIRUCHI

Elective surgeries and outpatient services were suspended from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m., by doctors of the Indian Medical Association

Doctors of the Tiruchi Branch of the Indian Medical Association (IMA) on Friday closed down outpatient services and abstained from elective surgeries from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. in protest against the recent government notification allowing Ayurvedic doctors to take up certain surgeries. While they claim that the move is regressive, the protest is also meant to raise awareness among the public, who will be directly affected by it, they said.

The government notification issued on November 20 stated that postgraduate Ayurveda medical students must be “practically trained to acquaint with, as well as to independently perform” a list of 58 surgeries, including general surgery, orthopaedic, dental surgeries and ENT surgery. The IMA has opposed the move, questioning their competence to do so. The government is attempting creating a dangerous lateral entry, said R. Gunasekaran, president, Tiruchi IMA.

The notification, the doctors believe, was to increase the number of practising doctors, especially in rural areas, and in states with a shortage, such as Maharashtra and Bihar.

M.S. Ashraf, former national vice-president, Indian Medical Association, said that any surgery required team work, taking calculated risks and quick decisions which comes from experience. “An anaesthetist, a surgeon and a nurse are all important in this process. There needs to be pre-operative care, regular consultations, post-operative care and infection control,” he said.

The doctors questioned the nature of drugs which may be put to use, whether it would be Ayurvedic, and if it was allopathic, would the Ayurvedic doctors understand the combinations of medicines. The doctors recommended increasing of medical infrastructure, and creating centres of excellence instead of these “short-cut methods” to increase the number of doctors. The government must also increase the number of postgraduate seats in medical colleges, they said.

Besides, causing harm to the patient, ‘mixopathy’ could also kill practices like Ayurveda and Siddha, they added. “If an Ayurvedic doctor wants to become a surgeon, let them create a quota within NEET allowing their entry. We will support and guide them but with this new method, we expect a larger burden of complicated cases,” Dr. Gunasekaran said.