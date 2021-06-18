Doctors hold a black-badge protest against violence

TIRUCHI

Members of the Indian Medical Association, Tiruchi branch, on Friday staged a black-badge protest in line with the national-wide protests demanding a central law protecting doctors against acts of violence.

Doctors and healthcare workers held placards and raised slogans on 'National Protest Day’. At the IMA office on Karur Bypass Road, doctors and medical staff protested wearing black badges.

Speaking to The Hindu, P. Ramakrishnan, President, IMA-Tamil Nadu branch, said that the protests were to demand a central law providing protection.

“We are deeply hurt to see increasing physical violence on doctors and healthcare professionals. The IMA is pressing for a central act against the violence, similar to a government order passed in Tamil Nadu in 2008," he said.

The IMA also demanded security on hospital premises.

However, despite the protests, the doctors continued to perform their duties at hospitals.