Doctor’s Day: medical fraternity’s service comes in for high praise

The medical fraternity's selfless service and their dedication in battling COVID-19 pandemic on the frontline came in for high appreciation from Pudukottai Collector P. Uma Maheswari on the occasion of Doctor's Day, which was celebrated here on Wednesday.
In a move aimed at encouraging doctors serving at the COVID-19 centre at Government Ranees Hospital, the Collector expressed her wishes to them and handed fruit baskets appreciating their service to society and saving the lives of the people.
The Collector said COVID-19 patients at the hospital were being extended good treatment and provided with nourishing diet for their early recovery.
Pudukottai Medical College Dean A. L. Meenakshisundaram, Municipal Commissioner Jeeva Subramanian and others participated in the function at the hospital.
Doctor's Day was celebrated at Government Pudukottai Medical College with the organisers inviting Superintendent of Police P. Ve. Arun Sakthi Kumar, a doctor.
Mr. Sakthi Kumar said doctors too worked round-the-clock like police personnel.
Dr. Meenakshisundaram said medical college doctors were attending to COVID-19 duty without shirking their non-COVID duty.
Appreciation certificates were given to all frontline COVID-19 warriors including 41 doctors.
Dr. Arasa Priya from the Government Primary Health Centre at Neerpalani received the best COVID warrior award on the occasion, an official release said.
