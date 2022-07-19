Tiruchirapalli

Doctors’ Day awards presented in Tiruchi

The awardees at the Doctors’ Day celebration at the Indian Medical Association, Tiruchi. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement
Special Correspondent TIRUCHI: July 19, 2022 17:39 IST
Updated: July 20, 2022 08:52 IST

The Tiruchi Branch of the Indian Medical Association celebrated Doctors’ Day recently by presenting awards to eminent doctors in recognition of their services.

Dr .M. S. Ashraf Doctors Day Awards 2022 were presented to senior radiologist Lakshmi Narayanan, S. Jambunathan, S. Sivakumar, .T. Senthilkumar, Susila Devi Jayachandran, Jeyam Ramalingam and A. Venugopal.

The Best Doctor Awards for Rural Service 2022, sponsored by former Collector K. Rajamani were awarded to P. Sampathkumar and .A. Aravinthkumar

Writer Baskar Shakthi delivered a talk on the occasion. Dr. Ashraf, former national vice-president, IMA, R. Mohan, president, .M. Thamilselvi, Secretary, IMA, Tiruchi, and others were present.

