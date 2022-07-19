Doctors’ Day awards presented in Tiruchi
The Tiruchi Branch of the Indian Medical Association celebrated Doctors’ Day recently by presenting awards to eminent doctors in recognition of their services.
Dr .M. S. Ashraf Doctors Day Awards 2022 were presented to senior radiologist Lakshmi Narayanan, S. Jambunathan, S. Sivakumar, .T. Senthilkumar, Susila Devi Jayachandran, Jeyam Ramalingam and A. Venugopal.
The Best Doctor Awards for Rural Service 2022, sponsored by former Collector K. Rajamani were awarded to P. Sampathkumar and .A. Aravinthkumar
Writer Baskar Shakthi delivered a talk on the occasion. Dr. Ashraf, former national vice-president, IMA, R. Mohan, president, .M. Thamilselvi, Secretary, IMA, Tiruchi, and others were present.
