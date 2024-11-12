Doctors boycott outpatient services at Mayiladuthurai Government Hospital

Doctors boycotted outpatient services and elective surgeries at Mayiladuthurai Government Hospital on Tuesday in protest against suspension of a gynaecologist following the death of an infant, allegedly due to medical negligence, which triggered a public protest. A team of specialist doctors from Thanjavur has been sent by the Health Department on Tuesday to conduct an inquiry into the incident.

The infant’s family alleges that despite their request for a Caesarean section, a junior gynaecologist at the hospital proceeded with a normal delivery. Murugesan, an agricultural labourer from Marathurai village in Thiruvidaimarudur in Thanjavur district, had admitted his wife Sivaranchani on November 2. She gave birth on November 6, but the newborn showed signs of immobility shortly after birth, and was referred to Chidambaram Government Medical College for advanced care, and later died on Monday.

On Monday, a group of people, including Communist Party of India (Marxist) cadre led by their district secretary P. Srinivasan, staged a protest, blocking roads for nearly six hours and demanding accountability. The protesters moved to the Mayiladuthurai-Kumbakonam main road, placing the infant’s body on the road, demanding immediate action.

Following preliminary investigations, the hospital’s gynaecologist, Ramya, was placed under suspension by Joint Director of Health Services VT Banumathi. However, the CPM members continued their protest, deeming the suspension insufficient, prompting police intervention. Authorities, citing public health concerns, seized the infant’s body for post-mortem. The protest caused traffic disruptions along the Mayiladuthurai-Kumbakonam route late Monday, leading to the detention of 19 protesters.

Meanwhile, the Tamil Nadu Government Doctors Association (TNGDA) expressed regret over the infant’s tragic death and condemned the suspension ‘as due process’ was not followed. The TNGDA criticised the Joint Director for suspending the doctor without a formal inquiry and sharing the order with protesters, which they argue compromised the doctor’s safety.

The association highlighted that the doctor had handled 22 deliveries, including five C-sections, on the day of the incident and provided advanced care for the infant. It demanded immediate withdrawal of the suspension, an impartial investigation by external specialists, and adherence to proper procedures, calling for disciplinary measures against the Joint Director for bypassing protocol.

“The suspension is temporary, based on preliminary investigations. The specialist team from Thanjavur will reassess, and we will reconsider the suspension based on their evaluation,” Ms.Banumathi said when contacted.