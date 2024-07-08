GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Doctors’ association opposes construction of thorough fare on Thanjavur Medical College campus

The Service Doctors and Post Graduates Association says it is a violation of the National Quality Assurance Standards (NQAS) laid down by the Government of India

Published - July 08, 2024 06:42 pm IST - THANJAVUR

The Hindu Bureau

The Service Doctors and Post Graduates Association (SDPGA) has condemned the “proposed” move to create a “thorough fare” on the Thanjavur Medical College and Hospital campus.

In a statement, the association said it was unfortunate that the district administration proposed to lay a road from the rear compound wall of the Thanjavur Medical College. This went against the National Quality Assurance Standards (NQAS) laid down by the Government of India, which stipulated construction of a boundary wall with sufficient height as a basic infrastructure requirement for any government health facility, the association pointed out.

Further, there had been several incidents of miscreants and criminal elements intruding into women’s hostel in the past. Laying a public road on the campus would help the criminals escape easily, the association said. The association condemned the district administration’s move as amounting to breach of basic security standards of the hospital. It criticised the medical college administration for its failure to protect the interest of students and ensure the security of the campus.

