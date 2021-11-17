Doctor in Karur held for sexual assault on minor

The doctor had allegedly called the class 11 student to his hospital to collect a Deepavali bonus on behalf of her mother, who was employed there, when the assault took place

The All Women Police on Tuesday arrested an orthopaedic doctor on the charge of sexually assaulting a minor girl.

According to sources, J. Rajinikanth (55), who owns a hospital in the town, had allegedly sexually abused the daughter of a 38-year-old woman employee of his hospital, when the girl came to the hospital for getting a Deepavali bonus and gift a few days ago. The doctor had apparently asked the victim to visit the hospital to get the bonus on her mother’s behalf.

The victim, a class 11 (plus one) student of a private school in the city, had returned home and narrated the ordeal to her mother, who is said to have stopped going to work due to discrimination in disbursement of Deepavali bonus.

The victim’s mother lodged a complaint against Rajinikanth and Saravanan (55), manager of the hospital, who had allegedly connived with the doctor. A case was registered against them under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) by the All Women Police here a few days ago. While Saravanan was arrested, Rajinikanth was absconding. The police arrested him on Tuesday during a vehicle check in the town.