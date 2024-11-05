ADVERTISEMENT

Doctor assaulted inside Tiruchi ESI Hospital

Published - November 05, 2024 06:29 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

A doctor of ESI Hospital in Tiruchi on Tuesday was attacked by about 10 persons on the hospital premises following an earlier road altercation.

ADVERTISEMENT

M. Karthikeyan, 45, an orthopaedic specialist, was admitted to Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital.

The incident reportedly began when Mr. Karthikeyan, returning to the hospital, had a verbal exchange with an individual over a traffic incident near the hospital entrance. Shortly thereafter, around 10 persons came to the hospital and assaulted Mr. Karthikeyan inside the premises. Hospital authorities locked down the campus until police arrived, though the assailants managed to escape.

The Cantonment Police have registered a case. Senior officials said the CCTV footage and mobile videos captured by bystanders had helped identify the suspects involved in the assault.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Police said the accused would be arrested shortly. The condition of Mr. Karthikeyan, who suffered bleeding injuries, was said to be stable.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US