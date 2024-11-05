GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Doctor assaulted inside Tiruchi ESI Hospital

Published - November 05, 2024 06:29 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

A doctor of ESI Hospital in Tiruchi on Tuesday was attacked by about 10 persons on the hospital premises following an earlier road altercation.

M. Karthikeyan, 45, an orthopaedic specialist, was admitted to Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital.

The incident reportedly began when Mr. Karthikeyan, returning to the hospital, had a verbal exchange with an individual over a traffic incident near the hospital entrance. Shortly thereafter, around 10 persons came to the hospital and assaulted Mr. Karthikeyan inside the premises. Hospital authorities locked down the campus until police arrived, though the assailants managed to escape.

The Cantonment Police have registered a case. Senior officials said the CCTV footage and mobile videos captured by bystanders had helped identify the suspects involved in the assault.

Police said the accused would be arrested shortly. The condition of Mr. Karthikeyan, who suffered bleeding injuries, was said to be stable.

