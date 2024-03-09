Doctor arrested under POCSO Act for molesting girl

March 09, 2024 06:31 pm | Updated 06:31 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Srirangam police arrested Ravi Iyengar, 57, an oncologist working in a private hospital in the city, under the Protection Of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) act following a complaint from a 16-year-old girl’s family.

The accused allegedly molested the girl when she came for a checkup with her father on March 5. A day after the checkup, the girl told her parents that she was molested during a scan.

A complaint was made to the 1098 [Child Helpline] by the parents. The District Child Welfare Committee conducted an enquiry into the matter after which a case was filed in GH Police station. The girl also underwent medical examination at Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital.

The Srirangam All Women Police Station, who took up investigation, arrested Ravi on Friday night.

