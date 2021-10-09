TIRUCHI

09 October 2021 19:11 IST

‘Do not stray into shooting range’

Collector S. Sivarasu has cautioned people against straying into the Veeramalaipalayam shooting range in Manapparai taluk on October 12 and 13 when personnel of the 117 Infantry Battalion (TA), The Guards, are scheduled to train at the range. People are advised not to venture into the range or let out their cattle for grazing between 7.30 a.m. and 5.30 p.m. and 7 p.m. and 10 p.m. on both days.

Advertising

Advertising

Power shutdown tomorrow

There will be no power supply from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Monday in the following areas of the district owing to erection of a new line and maintenance works to be taken up by the Tangedco in the Vengaimandalam substation:

Moovanur, Vengaimandalam, Thaneerpandal, Mela Kannukulam, Keezha Kannukulam, Parvathipuram, Kuruvampatti, Kallur, Veppanthurai, Chozhanganallur, Senthamaraikan, Sirugambur, No1.Kariyamanickam, Sennakarai, Ramagiripatti, Senkudi, Vazhmalpalayam, Chettimangalam, Neiveli, Killiyanallur, Vathalai, V.Maniampatti, Silaiyaathi, Thudaiyur, Pandiyapuram, Sunaippuganallur, Eachampatti, Moovarayampalayam, Koundampatti, Kuruvikarankulam, Kattukulam, Theerampalayam, Thillampatti, Pazhaiyur, Senkuzhipatti, Udaiyampatti, Thirupainjeeli, Thiruvarangapatti, Peramangalam and Pulivalam.