Tiruchirapalli

Briefly

‘Do not stray into shooting range’

Collector S. Sivarasu has cautioned people against straying into the Veeramalaipalayam shooting range in Manapparai taluk on October 12 and 13 when personnel of the 117 Infantry Battalion (TA), The Guards, are scheduled to train at the range. People are advised not to venture into the range or let out their cattle for grazing between 7.30 a.m. and 5.30 p.m. and 7 p.m. and 10 p.m. on both days.

Power shutdown tomorrow

There will be no power supply from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Monday in the following areas of the district owing to erection of a new line and maintenance works to be taken up by the Tangedco in the Vengaimandalam substation:

Moovanur, Vengaimandalam, Thaneerpandal, Mela Kannukulam, Keezha Kannukulam, Parvathipuram, Kuruvampatti, Kallur, Veppanthurai, Chozhanganallur, Senthamaraikan, Sirugambur, No1.Kariyamanickam, Sennakarai, Ramagiripatti, Senkudi, Vazhmalpalayam, Chettimangalam, Neiveli, Killiyanallur, Vathalai, V.Maniampatti, Silaiyaathi, Thudaiyur, Pandiyapuram, Sunaippuganallur, Eachampatti, Moovarayampalayam, Koundampatti, Kuruvikarankulam, Kattukulam, Theerampalayam, Thillampatti, Pazhaiyur, Senkuzhipatti, Udaiyampatti, Thirupainjeeli, Thiruvarangapatti, Peramangalam and Pulivalam.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 9, 2021 7:12:17 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Tiruchirapalli/do-not-stray-into-shooting-range/article36916036.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY