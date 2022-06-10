Do not open bars in residential areas: AIDWA

The All India Democratic Womens’ Association (AIDWA) has exhorted the State government not to open bars in residential areas.

A plea to this effect was made at a meeting held at the Santhapillai Gate area here on Thursday evening where the speakers claimed that the existence of bars in residential areas causes immense hardship to women and others living in those areas. For instance, liquor consumers occupy both the banks of the Grand Anicut Canal near Santhapillai Gate to enjoy their drink after purchasing food and snacks from the bars that function in the vicinity of the GA Canal, claimed S.Thamizhselvi, district secretary, AIDWA.

Stating that poor illumination of the area provides a conducive atmosphere for these people to use public places to consume liquor, she urged the departments concerned to ensure that adequate illumination was provided for the safe movement of the public in the area after dusk.

She also demanded that closed-circuit surveillance cameras be installed at residential areas where bars function in the town.