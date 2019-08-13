‘Do not let Cauvery water go waste’

An all-party delegation led by former Union Minister and Thanjavur MP S.S. Palanimanickam on Tuesday submitted a memorandum to Collector A. Annadurai seeking steps to ensure that the present flow in the Cauvery was fully utilised for irrigation in delta districts.

The memorandum urged the district administration to ensure that the flow was routed through Grand Anaicut, Vennar, Vettar and Cauvery instead of being allowed to flow through the Kollidam from Mukkombu and ultimately run waste into the sea.

The team comprising Rajya Sabha MP M. Shanmugam, MLAs Durai.Chandrasekaran, Kovi. Chezhian and T.K.G. Neelamegam and others also demanded that a senior officer be posted in Thanjavur to take stock of the ground situation and ensure effective distribution of the water for irrigation.

It also urged the district administration to halt the ongoing ‘kudimaramathu’ works in view of the release of water from Mettur dam and resume them after January 2020.