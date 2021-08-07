‘Do not integrate SCB housing projects with PMAY scheme’

THANJAVUR

07 August 2021 20:01 IST

The Tamizh Desiya Periyakkam has urged the Tamil Nadu government not to integrate the Tamil Nadu Slum Clearance Board housing projects with Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana scheme.

In a statement issued here on Saturday, its general secretary K.Venkatraman said that a pre-condition to enjoy the allotment of a flat in the Kesavapillai (KP) Park at Pullianthope in Chennai had caused immense hardships to the allottees. Nearly 850 families, who have earlier resided in the high-rise apartments constructed and allotted by the Slum Clearance Board for the past four decades, were vacated in 2016 stating that new apartments were to come up replacing the decades-old structures.

Advertising

Advertising

After the completion of project, the allotment orders were issued to the beneficiaries in February this year with a condition that they should remit ₹1.50 lakh as the beneficiary contribution towards the PMAY scheme since the new buildings were constructed by the Board under the Central government’s subsidy-cum-housing loan scheme, he added.

As the beneficiaries who have occupied the flats were unable to comply with the pre-condition of payment of ₹1.50 lakh as beneficiary contribution, the drinking water connection to the flats and lift facilities were withdrawn making it miserable for the allottees. Some of them had also been forced to vacate the housing complex, he said.

Exhorting the Tamil Nadu government to ensure the revival of drinking water supply and operation of lift facilities without any conditions, Mr. Venkatraman urged the government to initiate steps for the waiver of the beneficiary contribution component and if that was not possible, the Tamil Nadu government should bear the cost to help the allottees live peacefully at the place they lived for more than four decades. He also urged the Tamil Nadu government not to club the Slum Clearance Board projects with the housing schemes implemented by the Union government.