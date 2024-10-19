Do not hesitate to learn other languages, Tamil University students told

N. Panchanatham, Vice-Chancellor, Gandhigram Rural Institute, a deemed to be university, exhorted the students to learn languages other than their mother tongue also.

Delivering the convocation address at the Tamil University here on Saturday, Mr. Panchanatham said that acquaintance of other languages would help the candidates go around the country and or the world with ease and establish themselves successfully abroad.

Listing the efforts made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in popularising the Tamil language across the world by making references from Thirukkural in his speeches and by translating it into 43 foreign languages in addition to 146 Indian languages, Mr. Panchanatham said steps had been taken by the Central Institute of Classical Tamil (CICT) to ensure Tamil couplets coined by sage Thiruvalluvar accorded the status of Ulaga Pothumarai (Universal Doctrine) through UNESCO.

Pointing out that Indian tradition encompassed several elements of knowledge, he said to help students reap such knowledge, the National Education Policy 2020 comprised a section on Indian Knowledge System.

Chancellor and Governor R.N. Ravi presided over the programme. Vice-Chancellor V. Thiruvalluvan presented the annual report.

