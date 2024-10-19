GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Do not hesitate to learn other languages, Tamil University students told

Published - October 19, 2024 09:13 pm IST - THANJAVUR

The Hindu Bureau
Governor R.N. Ravi presenting the degree to a candidate at the Tamil University convocation on Saturday.

Governor R.N. Ravi presenting the degree to a candidate at the Tamil University convocation on Saturday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

N. Panchanatham, Vice-Chancellor, Gandhigram Rural Institute, a deemed to be university, exhorted the students to learn languages other than their mother tongue also.

Delivering the convocation address at the Tamil University here on Saturday, Mr. Panchanatham said that acquaintance of other languages would help the candidates go around the country and or the world with ease and establish themselves successfully abroad.

Listing the efforts made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in popularising the Tamil language across the world by making references from Thirukkural in his speeches and by translating it into 43 foreign languages in addition to 146 Indian languages, Mr. Panchanatham said steps had been taken by the Central Institute of Classical Tamil (CICT) to ensure Tamil couplets coined by sage Thiruvalluvar accorded the status of Ulaga Pothumarai (Universal Doctrine) through UNESCO.

Pointing out that Indian tradition encompassed several elements of knowledge, he said to help students reap such knowledge, the National Education Policy 2020 comprised a section on Indian Knowledge System.

Chancellor and Governor R.N. Ravi presided over the programme. Vice-Chancellor V. Thiruvalluvan presented the annual report.

Published - October 19, 2024 09:13 pm IST

Related Topics

Tiruchi / Tamil

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.