ADVERTISEMENT

Do not fritter away ATMA funds, says farmers association

July 26, 2023 06:35 pm | Updated 06:35 pm IST - TIRUVARUR:

The Hindu Bureau

The All Farmers Organisation Committee, Tamil Nadu, has called upon the State government not to fritter away ATMA (Agricultural Technology Management Agency) scheme funds on transportation of farmers to government functions.

Addressing media persons at Mannargudi on Wednesday, committee president P. R. Pandian claimed that the farmers’ groups formed at the State, District, Panchayat Union and Village Panchayat levels under the Centrally sponsored ATMA scheme were filled with ruling DMK sympathisers.

Further, the utilisation of ATMA scheme funds to provide transport facilities for the groups to attend government functions presided over by Chief Minister, M. K. Stalin was unacceptable. He exhorted the State government to ensure that the ATMA scheme and other groups for agriculture development were reconstituted without political interference.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, the Tiruvarur and Thanjavur district administrations have called upon local farmers to contact the officials of the Agriculture, Horticulture and Agriculture Marketing departments to avail free transportation for participation in the three-day Velan Sangamam event planned by the Tamil Nadu Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Department at a private engineering college in Tiruchi from July 27 to 29.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US