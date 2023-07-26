Do not fritter away ATMA funds, says farmers association

July 26, 2023 06:35 pm | Updated 06:35 pm IST - TIRUVARUR:

The All Farmers Organisation Committee, Tamil Nadu, has called upon the State government not to fritter away ATMA (Agricultural Technology Management Agency) scheme funds on transportation of farmers to government functions.

Addressing media persons at Mannargudi on Wednesday, committee president P. R. Pandian claimed that the farmers’ groups formed at the State, District, Panchayat Union and Village Panchayat levels under the Centrally sponsored ATMA scheme were filled with ruling DMK sympathisers.

Further, the utilisation of ATMA scheme funds to provide transport facilities for the groups to attend government functions presided over by Chief Minister, M. K. Stalin was unacceptable. He exhorted the State government to ensure that the ATMA scheme and other groups for agriculture development were reconstituted without political interference.

Meanwhile, the Tiruvarur and Thanjavur district administrations have called upon local farmers to contact the officials of the Agriculture, Horticulture and Agriculture Marketing departments to avail free transportation for participation in the three-day Velan Sangamam event planned by the Tamil Nadu Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Department at a private engineering college in Tiruchi from July 27 to 29.