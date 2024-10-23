GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Do not encourage paddy procurement by NCCF anymore: AITUC

Published - October 23, 2024 05:32 pm IST - THANJAVUR

The Hindu Bureau

The All India Trade Union Congress unit of the Tamil Nadu Civil Supplies Corporation has urged the Tamil Nadu government not to encourage the procurement of paddy by the National Cooperative Consumer’s Federation of India Limited in the State, anymore.

The NCCF, a body under the jurisdiction of the Department of Consumer Affairs at the Centre, has been in the paddy procurement market since 2016-17 in the State as it was allowed to procure paddy at the minimum support price from the farmers of non-delta districts since the TNCSC and private players procured the paddy from farmers in Thanjavur, Nagapattinam, Tiruvarur, Mayiladuthurai, Pudukottai, Karur, Tiruchi, Perambalur, Ariyalur and Cuddalore districts.

In a memorandum addressed to the Chief Minister M.K.Stalin, the TNCSC AITUC State General Secretary C. Chandrakumar pointed out that the formation of TNCSC was the brainchild of the former Chief Minister, M. Karunanidhi as he decided to save the hapless farming community from the clutches of middlemen in paddy procurement process.

Claiming that the formation of the Corporation resulted in the farming community easily measuring their paddy at a fair price, Mr.Chandrakumar said that later, the TNCSC was made an “agent” of the Food Corporation of India in the paddy procurement process.

He said that recently the NCCF, a private cooperative institution comprising many middlemen as its members, was allowed to procure paddy from farmers.

Fearing that opening the doors of delta districts for NCCF would result in privatisation of paddy procurement, he called upon the government to drop the proposal, if any, to allow the NCCF to procure paddy from farmers in delta districts and insisted State government not to encourage procurement of paddy by the NCCF in non-delta districts also.

