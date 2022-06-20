Do not ‘contractualise’ military jobs: CPI(M)

CPI(M) cadre stage a demonstration in Tiruchi on Monday./ | Photo Credit: M. SRINATH

June 20, 2022 20:12 IST

Communist Party of India-Marxist cadre staged a demonstration here on Monday demanding the Bharatiya Janata Party government to withdraw the ‘Agnipath’ defence recruitment scheme.

A group of about 45 party members led by the their Rockfort branch secretary G.K. Ramar staged the stir near the Anna statue in Chinthamani for about 45 minutes in which the CPI-M district secretary R. Raja and the party’s State committee member S. Sridhar participated.

Advertisement

Advertisement

They urged the Centre not to “contractualise” jobs in the Indian military under this scheme and expressed their opposition to recruiting soldiers on contract basis. A group of 15 members of the All India Youth Federation affiliated to the CPI-M staged a demonstration at Manapparai in the district in support of the same demand.