Do not close establishment if employees test positive: traders

The Tamil Nadu Vanigar Sangakalin Peramaippu has taken exception to big commercial establishments being asked to temporarily close down for 15 days even if one of their employees tested positive for the novel coronavirus.
“Business establishments have resumed operations after relaxations were announced by the government only about a month back.Is it justified to ask business houses, with workforce of 200 to 300, to close again just because one or two employees test positive for the virus?” wondered Ve. Govindarajalu, general secretary of the Peramaippu.
Stating that repeated closure of businesses will not be practical, Mr. Govindarajalu wondered what would happen if another employee tested positive when a business establishment reopens after being closed for 15 days. In such cases the establishments should be allowed to function after fumigating their premises and asking people who had been in close contact with the positive persons to remain in home quarantine, he said in a representation addressed to Chief Minister Edappadi K.Palaniswami.
Mr. Govindarajalu was also critical of health authorities putting up notices at the households of employees asking them to remain in home quarantine. Such actions trigger panic in the entire neighbourhood, Mr.Govindarajalu observed.
