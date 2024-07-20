‘Do not be fazed by failure,’ UPSC aspirants told

People who pass competitive exams are not superior beings and repeated failures should not deter one from trying again, said Amit Gupta, Assistant Collector ( Training), Tiruchi, on Saturday.

The civil servant, from the IAS 2023 batch, was addressing an orientation meeting organised by The Hindu Civil Services Aspirants’ Club at Cauvery College for Women on Saturday, in association with Shankar IAS Academy.

Describing experiences from his own journey as an aspirant of the Union Public Service Commission examination, Mr. Gupta said that he had failed four times despite extensive preparation. “It was very frustrating for me, because I had seen my parents working hard to make ends meet. Their support, and the encouragement of my friends, kept me going. Your only competition is yourself, so keep improving on your past preparation,” he said.

Mr. Gupta advised students to plan their approach to civil service exams carefully, and keep themselves updated. “The Hindu is like a Bible for UPSC aspirants; make sure you read it regularly. Students should be prepared for questions from a wide range of subjects and current affairs,” he added.

In his address, S. Chadrasekhar, head, academics, Shankar IAS Academy, said It was important for candidates to choose their subjects early and start working earnestly.

Cauvery College Principal V. Sujatha spoke.